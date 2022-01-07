UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Sher Chattha presided over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates during the month of December, here at his office on Friday

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, additional deputy commissioner general, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates attended the meeting.

The DC issued show-cause notices to Price Control Magistrate Ahsan Khawar, Asim Shahid and Fawad Badar over their poor performance and appreciated others over their good performance.

DC Chatta said all price control magistrates should register FIRs along with imposition of fine.

He said that secretary market committee must ensure the availability of edibles in the fruit and vegetables market on government price, adding that all price control magistrate submit their performance report to the DC office on daily basis.

He directed the authorities concerned to regularly visit and inspect markets to ensure the availability, quality and fixed prices of commodities. Special inspections would also be arranged in that regard.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner HR & Coordination Sajid Munir Kalyar imposed fine of Rs 50,000 to the various shopkeepers of Wapda Town over non-availability of the rate list and high prices.

