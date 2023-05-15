UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:47 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the individual performance of price control magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the individual performance of price control magistrates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Manza Javed, District Food Controller Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Secretary Market Committee Bahawalpur Mehr Mulazim Hussain, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the sale of food items at fixed rates be ensured.

He said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field and the auction of fruits and vegetables should be monitored.

He said that price lists should be displayed in shops and business centers so that consumers do not face any problems while purchasing.

The performance of price control magistrates from May 1 to May 14 was reviewed. It was informed in the meeting that Price Control Magistrates visited 10530 shops. They inspected the price of food items and a fine of a total of Rs 819000 was imposed. FIRs were registered, 96 people were arrested and 14 shops were sealed. Food Supply Chain Management Committee also met under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner to review the availability of food items. Deputy Commissioner directed that food items should be sold at fixed rates. The supply chain of food items should be monitored effectively while maintaining the balance between supply and demand. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Manza Javed, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, and other officers were present on this occasion.

