Deputy Commissioner Reviews Performance Of Various Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has said that no uncovered manhole is present in 62 City Councils as the local administration provided lids to 636 open manholes during last 2 months

During a meeting here on Saturday, he reviewed the performance of various departments regarding implementation on public welfare schemes.

He said that speed breakers were constructed outside 138 public and 132 private schools. He said that 1,649 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.5.6 million on their drivers.

Similarly, a fine of Rs.10.9 million was imposed on the vehicles involved in overloading, he added. He said that 4,308 street lights have made functional while 5 bridges were also repaired. He said that 754 closed drains were cleared and 76,696 tons waste was shifted to dumping site during this period.

