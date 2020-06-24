UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Recovery Of Government Arrears

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:35 PM

On the directives of Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting with the officers and staff of the revenue department at his office and reviewed the progress of recovery of government arrears in different sectors

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting with the officers and staff of the revenue department at his office and reviewed the progress of recovery of government arrears in different sectors.

The DC stressed that before June 30, the hundred percent recovery of arrears should be done.

More Stories From Pakistan

