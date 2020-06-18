UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Revenue Collection

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:08 AM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Wednesday presided over the meeting of revenue officers here at Committee Room of his office and reviewed the Progress of revenue collection in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Wednesday presided over the meeting of revenue officers here at Committee Room of his office and reviewed the Progress of revenue collection in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth briefed the meeting that Rs 979.88 million was collected as stamp duty from July 1,2019 to June 15,2020.

He told that revenue of Rs 416.88 million was collected as transfer fee. Agriculture tax of Rs 64.91 million was collected besides Rs 122.66 million as water tax. The deputy commissioner directed revenue officers to achieve targets before the end of the fiscal year.

