Deputy Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements Of District Courts
Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:06 PM
Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider and Additional District and Sessions Judge, Zahid Mehmood Ghaznavi on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements of courts and offices of lawyers of district bar council Sailkot
The DC approved to install security cameras around district courts and offices of lawyers from security purposes.
He also approved to install water filteration plant at district courts to facilitate the people.
DBA President, Ch. Mushammad Raza Toor, General Secretary Malik Shabbir, ADC (General) Mian Rafique Ahsan and others were also present on the occasion.