Deputy Commissioner reviews security arrangements of district courts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider and Additional District and Sessions Judge, Zahid Mehmood Ghaznavi on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements of courts and offices of lawyers of district bar council Sailkot.

The DC approved to install security cameras around district courts and offices of lawyers from security purposes.

He also approved to install water filteration plant at district courts to facilitate the people.

DBA President, Ch. Mushammad Raza Toor, General Secretary Malik Shabbir, ADC (General) Mian Rafique Ahsan and others were also present on the occasion.