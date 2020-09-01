Deputy Commissioner reviews Urs arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali on Tuesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bhuley Shah and reviewed arrangements of the 263rd three-day annual Urs celebrations starting from September 4, 2020

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali on Tuesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bhuley Shah and reviewed arrangements of the 263rd three-day annual Urs celebrations starting from September 4, 2020.

The DC inspected cleanliness of the shrine, adjacent ground and Janazgagh.

He directed the administration of the shrine to ensure foolproof arrangements at the Darbar and inform the district administration in this regard on daily basis.

The DC also directed the officers to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs.

Additional deputy commissioner general Muhammad Kashif Dogar and district manager Auqaf Gohar Mustafa also accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.