UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Visits Wheat Godown

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan visits wheat godown

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Saturday visited to wheat godown at Thrai and directed District Food Controller to facilitate people and maintain proper record of the same.

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Saturday visited to wheat godown at Thrai and directed District food Controller to facilitate people and maintain proper record of the same.

In order to know the factual position regarding the stock availability of wheat in the godown situated in District Dir Lower, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with Assistant Commissioner Timergara and District Food Controller paid visit to Wheat Godown at Thrai.

Sufficient quantity of wheat stock with proper preservation was available. The record pertaining to wheat stock was also checked and was found in proper order.

The District Food Controller was directed to ensure fair distribution of 8400 bags and maintain proper record of the same. He was also directed that the notified subsidized flour dealers be increased so that the general public is facilitated.

Related Topics

Visit Same Dir Timergara Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

32 minutes ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

2 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

2 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

2 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

2 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.