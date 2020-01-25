Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan visits wheat godown

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Saturday visited to wheat godown at Thrai and directed District Food Controller to facilitate people and maintain proper record of the same.

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Saturday visited to wheat godown at Thrai and directed District food Controller to facilitate people and maintain proper record of the same.

In order to know the factual position regarding the stock availability of wheat in the godown situated in District Dir Lower, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with Assistant Commissioner Timergara and District Food Controller paid visit to Wheat Godown at Thrai.

Sufficient quantity of wheat stock with proper preservation was available. The record pertaining to wheat stock was also checked and was found in proper order.

The District Food Controller was directed to ensure fair distribution of 8400 bags and maintain proper record of the same. He was also directed that the notified subsidized flour dealers be increased so that the general public is facilitated.