Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali reviews anti-polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali reviewed the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district and checked teams and also conducted door-to-door inspection of houses.

She directed the polio teams to follow the maps and micro-plans and maintain the cold chain of vaccines and keep a complete record of children not found in houses and cover them as per SOPs.

She appealed to parents to administer polio drops to their children and to call the District Control Room 9250011 for information or guidance.