Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali Reviews Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali reviewed the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district and checked teams and also conducted door-to-door inspection of houses
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali reviewed the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district and checked teams and also conducted door-to-door inspection of houses.
She directed the polio teams to follow the maps and micro-plans and maintain the cold chain of vaccines and keep a complete record of children not found in houses and cover them as per SOPs.
She appealed to parents to administer polio drops to their children and to call the District Control Room 9250011 for information or guidance.
Recent Stories
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire
Weekly parade held at Police Lines
AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire1 minute ago
-
Weekly parade held at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain8 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade5 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail5 minutes ago
-
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns5 minutes ago
-
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal5 minutes ago
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry15 minutes ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security15 minutes ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water16 minutes ago