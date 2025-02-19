CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safi ullah Gondal visited 'Government Girls Primary School' Madad Ali Tehsil Lalian and checked the attendance of teachers, cleanliness and other administrative matters.

He also visited the classrooms and issued instructions to the concerned Deputy DEO to solve the shortage of teachers, whitewash and other problems in the school.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner Safi ullah Gondal also visited the Basic Health Center, Sangra Sadat Village, Tehsil Lalian and reviewed the medical and administrative matters.

He reviewed the availability of medicines and checked the records. He said that in the second phase, the work of improving and rehabilitating this health center will be started and it will be equipped with all the facilities and made a model basic health center.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the in-charge of the health center to improve the staff's residences and plant trees in available places.