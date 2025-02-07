- Home
- Pakistan
- Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal took action to improve the cleanliness situation and eliminate ..
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal Took Action To Improve The Cleanliness Situation And Eliminate Encroachments.
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal took action to improve the cleanliness situation and eliminate encroachments, conducted a walking tour of the streets of Union Council 35.
The Deputy Commissioner checked Hakeem Colony, Shahnawaz Colony, Thathi Mochiyan and Rewa Road and other areas, COMC Muzaffar Baig, Manager Waste Management Company Burhan, Monitoring Officer, Encroachment Officer, Area Incharge and others were also present.
Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness situation and encroachment operation, 4 shops were sealed and 2 shopkeepers were arrested on Rewa Road for continuous violations, on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah
Gondal said that the situation has improved since yesterday, there is scope for further improvement, I am inspecting myself on a daily basis, he further said that a place has been allocated for carts, they are taking possession of the violations, the shops of regular shopkeepers who do not remove the encroachments are being sealed for a month, no one will be allowed to violate.
Recent Stories
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK councillors demand empowerment of local dodies5 minutes ago
-
CTO Islamabad emphasizes safe road environment, public facilitation5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal took action to improve the cleanliness situation and eliminate ..5 minutes ago
-
Over 1.2m children administered anti-polio drops15 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls youth to take lead of Green Pakistan through innovation, research, action15 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held15 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Chiniot mines case against Sibtain Khan till March 615 minutes ago
-
An awareness seminar was organized by the Revenue Department.15 minutes ago
-
Road Checking Committee formed to ensure observance of road safety rules15 minutes ago
-
Flexible, grant-based support to developing countries vital for resilience, sustainable development: ..25 minutes ago
-
ICT admin implements biometric verification for stamp papers to curb fraud25 minutes ago
-
'Balochistan is vital part of Pakistan economy: Laghari25 minutes ago