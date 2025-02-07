CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal took action to improve the cleanliness situation and eliminate encroachments, conducted a walking tour of the streets of Union Council 35.

The Deputy Commissioner checked Hakeem Colony, Shahnawaz Colony, Thathi Mochiyan and Rewa Road and other areas, COMC Muzaffar Baig, Manager Waste Management Company Burhan, Monitoring Officer, Encroachment Officer, Area Incharge and others were also present.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness situation and encroachment operation, 4 shops were sealed and 2 shopkeepers were arrested on Rewa Road for continuous violations, on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah

Gondal said that the situation has improved since yesterday, there is scope for further improvement, I am inspecting myself on a daily basis, he further said that a place has been allocated for carts, they are taking possession of the violations, the shops of regular shopkeepers who do not remove the encroachments are being sealed for a month, no one will be allowed to violate.