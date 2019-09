Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed and SP City Syed Ghazanfar Ali on Thursday visited Karbala Gamay Shah here and reviewed arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed and SP City Syed Ghazanfar Ali on Thursday visited Karbala Gamay Shah here and reviewed arrangements.

During the visit, cleanliness, lights and security arrangements were reviewed while SP city gave briefing on security arrangements.

The DC expressed satisfaction over arrangements.