Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Awarded Best Performance Award

Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:42 PM

Outstanding Performance Award was given to the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja here on Tuesday by Minority Pakistan for removing encroachments from the religious worship places of minority community and setting up a special desk for protection of the minority community

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Outstanding Performance Award was given to the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja here on Tuesday by Minority Pakistan for removing encroachments from the religious worship places of minority community and setting up a special desk for protection of the minority community.

According to a handout issued here by district information, Coordinator Minority Sanghar, Rajesh Bardasani met with the DC at his office expressed gratitude to him for taking steps for protection of minority community and also presented a Shield for Better Performance.

The DC, on the occasion said that a large part of the population of Sanghar district consists of minority community who had all rights including religious freedom, adding resolving problems faced by minorities was our first priority.In that regard, a minority facilitation Desk would be set up in his office soon, he added.

During the meeting, Rajesh Bardasani said that the role of Dr. Imran-ul- Hassan Khawaja in removing encroachments form the religious places of worship of the minority community was commendable for which he has been decorated with best performance award.

