Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Chairs Meeting With Representatives Of NGOs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar chairs meeting with representatives of NGOs

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul-Hassan Khwaja has emphasized upon all non governmental organizations (NGOs) to come forward for providing relief to daily wagers and destitute people at their doorstep in this difficult time of Lockdown.

Chairing a meeting with the representatives of NGOs at his office here on Tuesday, DC said that Sindh government was fully aware of the difficulties of poor people and taking concerted steps for the welfare of masses, however it was also responsibility of NGOs to step forward in this regard and help poor, needy people by utilizing available resources.

Dr Imran directed to carry out relief work as per instructions given by Sindh government while maintaining social distancing.

