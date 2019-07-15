UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Approves Interim Price Of Bread (roti)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha approves interim price of bread (roti)

On the demand of local Naanbai association, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Salwat Saeed has approved interim price of Roti (Bread) Rs 7

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :On the demand of local Naanbai association, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Salwat Saeed has approved interim price of Roti (Bread) Rs 7.

In a meeting with representatives of Naanbai association, the deputy commissioner said that permanent price of bread would be announced after negotiation between flour mills owners and FBR, food department and sui gas administration.

The DC said the government had announced price of 20 Kg bag of flour at Rs 760, adding that no one would be allowed to sale roti beyond the fixed price.

She urged the naanbai association to be tax filers.

