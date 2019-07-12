UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Approves Rs 20m Stipends For Talented Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salwat Saeed has approved Rs 20 million funds for scholarships of talented students of the government servants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salwat Saeed has approved Rs 20 million funds for scholarships of talented students of the government servants.

He gave approval in a meeting held here on Friday for the distribution of scholarships to children of government employees under welfare fund.

The meeting briefed that during 2017-18, a total Rs 6,552,000 were granted under stipends among 1,526 applicants out of total 2,134 applications while 608 were remained pending due to some objections.

The meeting informed that under the welfare fund total 339 applications of students who secured above 90 per cent marks had also been received for stipend.

The objections were raised on sixty applications, eight were sent to the concerned Universities for verification and 271 cases were entertained while Rs 13.550 million funds to be released.

The DC said that Rs 50,000 stipend would be provided to each eligible student and 1526 students would also be given Rs 6,000 and RS 3,000 stipend over good performance.

