Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Orders Revenue Officers To Reevaluate Properties' Rates

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha orders revenue officers to reevaluate properties' rates

Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed here Tuesday rejected evaluation of properties and directed the revenue officers to reevaluate property rates according to their location

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed here Tuesday rejected evaluation of properties and directed the revenue officers to reevaluate property rates according to their location.

During her visits to residential and rural populated areas including Chak 47-NB, Chak 50-NB, Chak 51-NB and other city areas, she said the properties should be evaluated according to their contribution to the government exchequer.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shoaib Ali and Revenue staff also accompanied her.

The DC expressed annoyance over provision of incomplete information by the patwari concerned and ordered for action against him.

