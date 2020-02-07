UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Review Anti Polio Campaign Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the five day anti-polio campaign, which starts by February 17

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the five day anti-polio campaign, which starts by February 17.

In meeting performance of health department and awareness arrangements about coronavirus in districts were also discussed.

Deputy commissioner emphasized the need for effective anti-polio measures, while he also directed the polio team's monitoring system to be foolproof. The Deputy Commissioner has also directed the Assistant Commissioner of all tehsils of district to monitor the anti-polio teams and conduct screenings of foreign citizen, especially Chinese citizen and travelers to curb the coronavirus so that infectious disease can be controlled before entering in the country.

Giving briefing about polio arrangements to the meeting, the focal person Dr Tariq said that health department has fixed target to immunize 621,477 below five years age children with anti-polio drops for which 1420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams will perform polio duties adding that total 3694 staffers also participates in the drive.

The education, Social Welfare, Civil Defence, Rescue-1122 and other concerned departments would also joined hands to make campaign successful.Meeting was attended by assistant commissioner of all tehsils and health department officers.

