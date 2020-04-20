Deputy Commissioner Sargodha visits wheat procurement center

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nair Shaikh has made a surprise visit to the wheat procurement center, Asianwala and reviewed the gunny bags and facilities provided to the farmers at the center

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nair Shaikh has made a surprise visit to the wheat procurement center, Asianwala and reviewed the gunny bags and facilities provided to the farmers at the center.

He also checked the attendance of staff deployed at the center.

A target of procurement of 1,35,400 metric tonnes of wheat has been set up across the district annually, while two procurement centers have been set up in Sargodha Tehsil and the target has been fixed at 28,000 metric tons.

The procurement center No. 2 and Asianwala has set a target of 14/14 thousand metric tons of wheat procurement.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Shaikh has also reviewed the trees planted at various locations by the Forest Department under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green campaign.