Deputy Commissioner Sargodha visits wheat procurement center set up in Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Asiawala wheat procurement center. During his visit to Asian wala wheat procurement center, he reviewed the supply of gunny bags to the farmers and the process of procurement of wheat.

DC has inquired about the problems of the farmers present on the spot; he also inspected the applications received so far for the supply of gunny bags at the centers.

On that occasion, District Food Controller Iftikhar Ali has said that so far 191 applications have been received from farmers at Asiawala center while 55,785 Kg bags of gunny bags have been issued to the farmers. DFO further said that center has a capacity of 369,517 sacks and that center is one of the largest centers in district.

Deputy Commissioner has also directed the food department all out efforts to be making for wheat procurement.