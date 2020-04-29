UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Visits Wheat Procurement Center Set Up In Sargodha:

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha visits wheat procurement center set up in Sargodha:

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Asiawala wheat procurement center. During his visit to Asian wala wheat procurement center, he reviewed the supply of gunny bags to the farmers and the process of procurement of wheat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Asiawala wheat procurement center. During his visit to Asian wala wheat procurement center, he reviewed the supply of gunny bags to the farmers and the process of procurement of wheat.

DC has inquired about the problems of the farmers present on the spot; he also inspected the applications received so far for the supply of gunny bags at the centers.

On that occasion, District Food Controller Iftikhar Ali has said that so far 191 applications have been received from farmers at Asiawala center while 55,785 Kg bags of gunny bags have been issued to the farmers. DFO further said that center has a capacity of 369,517 sacks and that center is one of the largest centers in district.

Deputy Commissioner has also directed the food department all out efforts to be making for wheat procurement.

Related Topics

Visit All From Wheat Asia

Recent Stories

Mazari distributed ration bag among 50 transgender ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police to deploy additional stre ..

2 minutes ago

TMA arrests 60 persons over violation of lockdown

2 minutes ago

Food dept directs for achieving 1.4000 mmt wheat p ..

10 minutes ago

ANF arrests wanted accused, his accomplice, recove ..

10 minutes ago

Volvo Cars says to cut 1,300 jobs

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.