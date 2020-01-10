Deputy Commissioner seals eight illegal petrol pumps

Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Friday sealed eight illegal petrol pumps and cabins selling petrol without legal papers work, selling petrol to motorcyclists without having helmets and charging excessive prices from consumers

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Friday sealed eight illegal petrol pumps and cabins selling petrol without legal papers work, selling petrol to motorcyclists without having helmets and charging excessive prices from consumers.

The deputy commissioner also confiscated huge amount of substandard automobile oil and issued notices to the owners.

Additional Director Consumers Court Muhammad Israeel was also present on the occasion.

The DC, on this occasion, said that he would personally inspect all the petrol pumps of the district to ensure purchase of fuel to consumers as per government prescribed price list and stern action would be initiated against those charging extra price from consumers.

He also directed for maintaining all safety measures and cleanliness conditions at the petrol pumps to avoid any untoward incidents.