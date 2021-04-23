UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Seals Three Superstores

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has sealed three superstores and arrested their managers on charge of overcharging, here on Friday

He paid a surprise visit to superstores situated at Susan Road, Madina Town, D-Ground and adjacent areas and found that Insaf Sasti Shops were not established at Bambino, E-Mart and Home Plus Mega Stores while essential items including sugar, gram pulses and other commodities were being sold at exorbitant prices. Therefore, he sealed the three stores and arrested their managers.

He also issued warning over non availability of sugar at a store for its sale on government fixed rate.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that action will be taken against those who do not sell daily use items at government-fixed rates. He said that the counters would be set up at Mega Marts and quality items would be sold at the fixed prices.

While directing assistant commissioners Sadar and City, he said that continuous inspection of mega-marts should be ensured for provision of quality items on government-fixed prices to people and in this connection strict action should be taken without any discrimination over violations.

Assistant commissioners Umar Maqbool and Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

