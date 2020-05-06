UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Seeks Proposals From Traders For Partially Opening Of Business Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner seeks proposals from traders for partially opening of business activities

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday asked the traders and business community representatives to submit proposals for partially opening of trade activities in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday asked the traders and business community representatives to submit proposals for partially opening of trade activities in the district.

He was presiding a meeting with traders and representatives of trade organizations here at his office.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said government had decided to close business activities for containing spread of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure and wanted to open it partially with certain guidelines so that economic activities could be restored.

He said opening of business activities was in the government's interest as the province's economy depended on business activities.

The representatives of trade organizations and traders were asked to submit their proposals for opening of businesses while keeping in view of COVID-19 situation so that same could be sent to higher authorities for taking final decision.

The deputy commissioner expressed gratitude of the business community on their cooperation during lockdown and hoped that same cooperation would be needed in future to cope with coronavirus pandemic efficiently.

The traders and representatives of trade organizations proposed that due to Eid ul Fitr, business activities should be conditionally allowed from 8.00 p.m to 2 a.m in the night.

The business community has suffered a lot during lengthy lockdown therefore they must be allowed to open their businesses for some hours, they said and assured to adopt required health advisories during opening of business activities.

Trade and business community representatives, Peer Gulshan Illahi, Shakir Shah, Mehboob Abro, Assistant Commissioner Sadam Memon and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Business Same Gulshan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Sultan promotes female leadership in w ..

1 hour ago

Cement despatches declined by 23.65% in April

2 minutes ago

French waistlines expand under virus lockdown: pol ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Fehmida Mirza distributes cheques among athlet ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Faisalabad launch crackdown ag ..

2 minutes ago

Sincere efforts on to combat cpronavirus pandemic: ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.