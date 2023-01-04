UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan Chairs Meeting To Assess Performance On Key Education Indicators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan chairs meeting to assess performance on key education indicators

Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting on Intra-District Performance Scorecard (IDPS) and assessed three-month p

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :EWMIw7EU8AImy2o on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting on Intra-District Performance Scorecard (IDPS) and assessed three-month performance on key education indicators.

The performance was reviewed for the month of September, October and November, 2022.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saniya Safi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Naveed Akbar, District Education Officers (Male/Female), Assistant Director (IT) Asif Wahab, SDEOs, circle ASDEOs, SRSP staff and others attended the meeting.

Inclusive Education Officer, EHS Project, Almas Khan gave a presentation to the participants and informed them about the progress on various indicators.

The objectives of the scorecard was to assess intra-district performance on key education indicators in line with targets set for the year, under district education plans, introduce reward and penalty mechanism to encourage better performance, and to promote intra-district learning to accelerate performance.

At the end of the meeting certificates were awarded to the top performers and low performers were directed to work hard and improve their shortcomings.

Related Topics

Education Safi Progress Circle September October November Top

Recent Stories

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

18 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

18 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

48 minutes ago
 Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to 2008 Bra ..

Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to 2008 Brazil Theft - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.