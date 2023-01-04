Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan chairs meeting to assess performance on key education indicators

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting on Intra-District Performance Scorecard (IDPS) and assessed three-month performance on key education indicators.

The performance was reviewed for the month of September, October and November, 2022.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saniya Safi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Naveed Akbar, District Education Officers (Male/Female), Assistant Director (IT) Asif Wahab, SDEOs, circle ASDEOs, SRSP staff and others attended the meeting.

Inclusive Education Officer, EHS Project, Almas Khan gave a presentation to the participants and informed them about the progress on various indicators.

The objectives of the scorecard was to assess intra-district performance on key education indicators in line with targets set for the year, under district education plans, introduce reward and penalty mechanism to encourage better performance, and to promote intra-district learning to accelerate performance.

At the end of the meeting certificates were awarded to the top performers and low performers were directed to work hard and improve their shortcomings.