UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Paid Surprise Visit At Govt School

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid surprise visit at Govt school

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid a surprise visit at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary School and collected information about Principal of the school teachers, staff and student

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid a surprise visit at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary School and collected information about Principal of the school teachers, staff and students.

The DC went round school library and different classes and asked questions during the visit of ninth and tenth classes. He also solved the question of chemistry and mathematics.

Later addressing the student, Deputy Commissioner insisted students to give special attention on their studies and brighten the name of school and their parents.

He also advised students to take part in co curricular activities side by side with curricular activities. Talking to Principal and school teachers, DC said better education and training of students is necessary to make the life of students very successful adding that teachers and parents should give special attention on education and training of their children.

He appreciated the efforts of school administration towards better education of students. He advised Principal for creating awareness among students on cleanliness and sanitation and also improving the cleanliness in school.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Fatima Jinnah Student Visit Government

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

60 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.