Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid surprise visit at Govt school

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid a surprise visit at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary School and collected information about Principal of the school teachers, staff and students.

The DC went round school library and different classes and asked questions during the visit of ninth and tenth classes. He also solved the question of chemistry and mathematics.

Later addressing the student, Deputy Commissioner insisted students to give special attention on their studies and brighten the name of school and their parents.

He also advised students to take part in co curricular activities side by side with curricular activities. Talking to Principal and school teachers, DC said better education and training of students is necessary to make the life of students very successful adding that teachers and parents should give special attention on education and training of their children.

He appreciated the efforts of school administration towards better education of students. He advised Principal for creating awareness among students on cleanliness and sanitation and also improving the cleanliness in school.