Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Army officers visits quarantine centre

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by officials of Pakistan Army and Rangers visited the quarantine Centre set at Labour Colony for Corona Virus affected patients.

Briefing at the occasion the DC said that the Quarantine Centre comprises flats in 16 blocks where more than 1000 patients could avail the accommodation facility of separate room.

In case of more patients further space was also available in the Labour Colony, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that apart from space or medical assistance, doctors and paramedical staff was also deputed at the centre.

He said that Isolation Ward comprising 20 rooms was also set up at Peoples Medical Hospital.

Later the DC along with officials of Pakistan Army and Rangers visited different areas of city and viewed lockdown situation.