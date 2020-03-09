Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting regarding corona virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said that care and caution would be the only prevention from Corona virus that require creation of awareness among general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said that care and caution would be the only prevention from Corona virus that require creation of awareness among general public.

He stated this while presiding a meeting of representatives of the private medical centers of the district and officials of health department. Deputy Commissioner instructed representatives of private medical centers to immediately convey information to Control Room Office of Deputy Commissioner in case any patients with symptoms of Corona virus visits medical center for treatment, so that patients could be shifted to Isolation Ward for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner also directed to set up Corona virus awareness desk at the Medical Centers to provide timely awareness and treatment to the affected person and to prevent the spread of the disease. Deputy Commissioner directed officials of Health Department to organize awareness walk and seminars with the help of social and political organizations and civil society to raise public awareness about Corona virus in the district.

On the occasion District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Shaikh informed the representatives of medical center about the symptoms of corona virus. He said that difficulty in breathing, coughing, fever, cold, runny nose, sore throat and headache are the symptoms of corona virus. He said that if the symptoms do not go within two weeks time then the corona virus may be feared. He said "There is no vaccine or drug but a complete rest is required for patient and the water intake shall be increased." District Health Officer said that cleanliness, washing of hands and proper disposal of tissue after cleaning running nose should be done avoiding open spaces. He said that animal meat and Fish and other items shall be cooked in a better way while vegetables should be used more thoroughly. Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Khaskhali, Dr. Asadullah Dahri and representatives of all private medical centers attended the meeting.