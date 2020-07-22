Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting regarding unannounced load shedding

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar presided a meeting on Wednesday regarding ending of unannounced load shedding, issue of low voltage and power connections for government schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar presided a meeting on Wednesday regarding ending of unannounced load shedding, issue of low voltage and power connections for government schemes.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner said that unannounced load shedding should be immediately ended from the district to provide relief to public.

He said that complaints were being received from different areas of the district regarding supply of power in low voltage. He directed Hesco officials to resolve the issues immediately.

DC instructed Hesco officials for immediate steps for power supply to the Public Health Engineering Department, Municipal and town committees for supply of clean drinking water to the general public and to keep the drainage disposal system.

He also directed Hesco to ensure supply of power to the Express Feeder of Rohri Canal in order to continue supply of clean drinking water to the public of Nawabshah city. XEN Hesco Operation Insaf Brohi provided details of power supply and load shedding management.

He ensured the meeting that the issue of power supply ,supply of clean drinking water and drainage disposal would be soon resolved. XEN Public Health Engineering Department informed the Deputy Commissioner about issues related to disturbance in power supply and electricity connections for inactivated development schemes.

SE Hesco Mehmood Magsi, XEN Hesco Operation Insaf Brohi, Chairman Municipal Committee Nawabshah Muhammad Azeem Mughal, XEN Public Health Inayatullah Jamali, XEN Grid Station, XEN Construction and related officials attended the meeting.