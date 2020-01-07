Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad expresses displeasure over paucity of health care facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar paid a sudden visit of Rural Health Center Daur and took notice of paucity of health care facilities on public complaints.

He inspected various wards including children wards, departmental accidents, X-rays Room, laboratory, Operation Theater, medical store and other wards and also checked the presence of doctors and staff of the hospital. On this occasion the Deputy Commissioner instructed Medical Superintendent to ensure the attendance of doctors and staff at the hospital and all steps should be taken to provide better healthcare facilities to the patients coming for treatment adding that health care to the poor in the hospital should be your top priority.

He said that any negligence on the part of doctors and paramedical staff would not be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Medical Superintendent to further improve the sanitation and hygienic condition of the hospital. On the occasion Medical Superintendent Dr Ameer Ahmed Abbasi informed Deputy Commissioner that hospital was facing acute shortage of lady doctors on which Deputy Commissioner assured that the issue would be discussed with high officials to meet the shortage of doctors.

Later deputy commissioner on public complaints regarding unscheduled load shedding, clean drinking water and drainage system summoned SDO Wapda Daur and Engineer Public Health Department at the office of Assistant Commissioner Asif Mehmood Malik and issued orders for immediate resolution of public complaints. Other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.