Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for ensuring availability of dog, snake bite vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:00 PM
The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has set up a control room to lodge complaints against non availability of dog and snake bite vaccine and provision of health facilities to general public of the district
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner- through a letter to Deputy Director Local Government , Chairman Municipal Committee and all Town Officers of the district- has directed to initiate killing of stray dogs in their areas as stray dogs were multiplying the problems of general public.
The DC has also directed to submit weekly report of campaign to DC office.