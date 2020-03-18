UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad For Preventive Measures Promotion Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for preventive measures promotion against coronavirus

The Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer Wednesday held a meeting with religious scholars and traders and asked them to avoid unnecessary religious and social activities in a bid to curb ongoing epidemic coronavirus in the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer Wednesday held a meeting with religious scholars and traders and asked them to avoid unnecessary religious and social activities in a bid to curb ongoing epidemic coronavirus in the district.

He informed the meeting about the evolving situation on coronavirus which required further stringent measures and urged religious scholars and businessmen to cooperate with the government to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

He urged religious scholars to apprise general public about the preventive measures prior to every call for prayer (Azan) as it would help creating awareness among the people.

He also informed the businessmen that under directives of Sindh government all business centers, except grocery, vegetable, fruit, dairy, poultry, meat and fish shops, medical stores and bakeries, would be kept close.

The religious scholars as well as businessmen assured their full cooperation to the district administration.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Business Prayer All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korea's Statistics Shows COVID-19 Not Necessari ..

50 seconds ago

US, Iceland Discuss Steps to Revive Global Transpo ..

51 seconds ago

Trump Says Does Not See Reason to Suspend Foreign ..

53 seconds ago

British pound dives over 4% against dollar

56 seconds ago

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-da ..

7 minutes ago

Club World Cup put back as FIFA pledges 'exception ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.