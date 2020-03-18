Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for preventive measures promotion against coronavirus

The Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer Wednesday held a meeting with religious scholars and traders and asked them to avoid unnecessary religious and social activities in a bid to curb ongoing epidemic coronavirus in the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer Wednesday held a meeting with religious scholars and traders and asked them to avoid unnecessary religious and social activities in a bid to curb ongoing epidemic coronavirus in the district.

He informed the meeting about the evolving situation on coronavirus which required further stringent measures and urged religious scholars and businessmen to cooperate with the government to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

He urged religious scholars to apprise general public about the preventive measures prior to every call for prayer (Azan) as it would help creating awareness among the people.

He also informed the businessmen that under directives of Sindh government all business centers, except grocery, vegetable, fruit, dairy, poultry, meat and fish shops, medical stores and bakeries, would be kept close.

The religious scholars as well as businessmen assured their full cooperation to the district administration.