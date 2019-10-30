Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for set up fair price flour stalls to control price hike

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said that in order to control flour prices, fair price flour stalls would be set up in city and other towns of the district along with other steps and measure taken in this regard

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said that in order to control flour prices, fair price flour stalls would be set up in city and other towns of the district along with other steps and measure taken in this regard.

He said that the steps aims at controlling the increasing prices of flour and to provide relief to common man. He said this while presiding over a meeting to regulate the prices of wheat and flour.

District Food Controller Syed Asghar Ali Shah, Zonal Head Pasco Ali Mohammad Kalery, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer, DSP Shakeel and officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The DC said that in addition to selling flour in the market according to the quota provided by the food department, the flour mills shall set up fair price flour stalls in different towns of the district. He said that all the assistant commissioners should take action against wheat hoarders and profiteers in their respective tehsils.

On the occasion, District Food Controller Syed Asghar Ali Shah informed meeting that supply to flour mills and flour Chakies would start from Wednesday with the allocation of wheat quota that would hopefully reduce the prices of flour.

He said that stock of one lac wheat bags is in stock in the district which would be provided to the flour mills and flour grinders of the district under the government policy. He said that out of the six flour mills in the district, three flour mills are working while another three are directed to commence grinding soon.

On the occasion, Ali Muhammad Kalery, Zonal Head PASCO, told the meeting that there are more than 0.1 million wheat bags available at PASCO stores in Sakrand, which would be supplied to Sindh Government and flour mills after the approval of Federal government.