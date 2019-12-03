UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Terms Special Persons Vital Segment Of Society

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said that parents and civil society have to play role in cooperation with the government to make the special persons an effective and working citizen of the society.

Addressing at a special ceremony hosted by Social Welfare Organization "Helping Hands" on the occasion of World Special Persons Day, Deputy Commissioner said that special children are not disabled, but they have special capabilities and can be trained and enabled to get their job.

He said that special children are not helpless but social welfare organizations are working with the government departments to highlight their potential and further assistance would be provided from the district administration to bring improvement in it. Addressing the occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Moeenuddin Shaikh said that Special children can develop their skills and become a capable citizen with little attention and this requires parents to pay special attention to the training of these children.

He offered complete cooperation to government and private sector working for the children on provision of health services. Regional Manager Helping Hands, Ali Muhammad Pathan said that this organization is operating in more than 50 countries and in Pakistan they are working in the fields of orphanage, children, special people and women for technical training.

He said that Helping Hands is working in Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Sanghar and Nawabshah districts of Sindh in addition to sponsoring over 2250 orphans and unattended children along with providing education and training and other facilities to 200 children in Nawabshah under the Children's Disability Program.

Additional Director Social Welfare Mohammad Sabir Qureshi, Qayyum Qureshi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar and other officials distributed wheelchairs, CP Chair, Stand, CP Walkers and other gifts among special children. On the occasion of the World Day of Special Children, on behalf of Special Education Department Shaheed Benazirabad, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi and Director Special Education Abdul Rahman Lander led a rally from DC office to Press Club, which was participated by Deputy Director Ghulam Murtaza Channar, Deputy Director Mohammed Akram, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Abdul Ghani Siyal, Special Education Officers, teachers, Special Children and citizens participated.

Special children in rally were holding banners and placards with captions "We are handicapped but not helpless" "We want equal rights and not charity" and other slogans.

Later Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi said that the purpose of this rally was to express solidarity with the special persons. He said that special people are part of our society and making them capable for citizen is our duty.

Director Special Education Abdul Rahman Lander said that Sindh government was taking step to ensure the implementation of 5 percent quota for the recruitment of special people in the government departments. He said that Sindh government has established education institutions for special children and now parents should get their special children admitted at these special institutions where education, food and transports is being provided free of cost.

