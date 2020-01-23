UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Urges To Administer Polio Vaccine To All Children

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar has stressed for every possible step to administer polio vaccine to all children up to the age of five years in order to ensure elimination of the polio virus from the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar has stressed for every possible step to administer polio vaccine to all children up to the age of five years in order to ensure elimination of the polio virus from the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee in connection with the arrangement for a five-day anti-polio campaign commencing from February 17, the DC said that no negligence would be tolerated in efforts for preventing future builder from lifelong disabilities.

The DC directed officials of health department to get support of political, social and religious leaders to motivate parent refusing to entertain polio vaccination teams. He said that elements propagating against polio vaccination and parents refusing for vaccination shall be dealt with legally.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners to take special measures to administer polio vaccination during the anti-polio campaign to the children under education in seminaries of all the sects in their areas.

Reviewing progress of previous round of anti-polio campaign the DC appreciated polio teams on achieving 100% target and expressed hope that the same spirit would be shown to end the polio virus. He also lauded efforts of Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi on taking steps to deal with refusal cases efficiently.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Moinuddin Sheikh, said that all arrangements were being finalized for five-day special anti-polio campaign commencing from February 17 to Feb 21 in the district. They said that during the campaign target of polio vaccination has been set up in all the tehsils at 3,72,248 children.

In this connection 893 teams have been constituted, which include 770 mobile, 53 transit, 70. Fixed point and other teams.

