Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Visits Shahbaz Minor Nawabshah

Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:05 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar visited on Wednesday Shahbaz Minor near Sakrand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar visited on Wednesday Shahbaz Minor near Sakrand.

He was accompanied by Executive Engineer Irrigation Niaz Ahmed Memon, Engineer Public Health and District Forest Officer, Executive Engineer Irrigation informed Deputy Commissioner that green belt would be made on both sides of Shahbaz Minor for which the owners of the houses within the Minor's boundary have been issued two notices to remove the encroachment.

He said that a final warning would also be issued soon to these encroachers. XEN demanded Deputy Commissioner that assistance of district administration would be required for removal of encroachments.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that irrigation department would be fully supported in this regard. He instructed Public Health Engineer and the Chairman Town Committee Sakrand to immediately stop the disposal of sewage water in Shahbaz Minor and alternate arrangements should be made for sewage disposal.

He instructed Forest Officer to ensure planting of trees on both sides of the Shahbaz Minor. Later Deputy Commissioner accompanied by Assistant Commissioner paid a surprise visit of Taluka hospital Sakrand and also inspected Gynae Ward, Laboratory, X-Ray Room and other departments of the hospital.

