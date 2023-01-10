Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon for ensuring supply of flour at govt fixed rate

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in his office on Tuesday, to ensure the proper supply of wheat flour at government rate

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in his office on Tuesday, to ensure the proper supply of wheat flour at government rate.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, District food Controller Munnawar Ali Arain and other relevant officials.

The DC directed officials of the Food Department to further increase the number of sale points for ensuring the proper supply of cheap flour on the instructions of the Sindh Government in other areas of the district so the public feel ease in purchasing the flour.

DC said that any slackness in this regard would not be tolerated. He said that all assistant commissioners shall visit towns in their jurisdiction to ensure availability of flour and submit a report in this regard.

He said that an overview meeting would be held at the DC office on a daily basis.

Briefing the meeting District Food Controller Munawar Ali Arain informed that on the instructions of Sindh Government, the flour mills were being supplied wheat as per quota. He said that the Food Department with the cooperation of flour mills, 23 cheap flour stalls were set up in different areas of the district where the public was getting 20 kg bags of flour at Rs 650.

The Food Controller said,"he is taking the position of flour stalls setup in the district."He appealed to the district administration to post police security to ease the purchase.