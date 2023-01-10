UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon For Ensuring Supply Of Flour At Govt Fixed Rate

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon for ensuring supply of flour at govt fixed rate

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in his office on Tuesday, to ensure the proper supply of wheat flour at government rate

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in his office on Tuesday, to ensure the proper supply of wheat flour at government rate.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, District food Controller Munnawar Ali Arain and other relevant officials.

The DC directed officials of the Food Department to further increase the number of sale points for ensuring the proper supply of cheap flour on the instructions of the Sindh Government in other areas of the district so the public feel ease in purchasing the flour.

DC said that any slackness in this regard would not be tolerated. He said that all assistant commissioners shall visit towns in their jurisdiction to ensure availability of flour and submit a report in this regard.

He said that an overview meeting would be held at the DC office on a daily basis.

Briefing the meeting District Food Controller Munawar Ali Arain informed that on the instructions of Sindh Government, the flour mills were being supplied wheat as per quota. He said that the Food Department with the cooperation of flour mills, 23 cheap flour stalls were set up in different areas of the district where the public was getting 20 kg bags of flour at Rs 650.

The Food Controller said,"he is taking the position of flour stalls setup in the district."He appealed to the district administration to post police security to ease the purchase.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Visit Sale Jatoi Post All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awar ..

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awards Rs 11.922 bln contract for ..

4 minutes ago
 North American Leaders Commit to Cooperating on Se ..

North American Leaders Commit to Cooperating on Semiconductors, Drugs, 'Humane M ..

6 minutes ago
 Financial assistance announced at Geneva to help r ..

Financial assistance announced at Geneva to help rebuild economy :Minister for I ..

6 minutes ago
 Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climat ..

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

6 minutes ago
 Street criminals held after encounter, snatched mo ..

Street criminals held after encounter, snatched mobile phones recovered

6 minutes ago
 Italy's Foreign Minister Denies Bolsonaro Requeste ..

Italy's Foreign Minister Denies Bolsonaro Requested Citizenship

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.