Deputy Commissioner Sherani urges people to follow preventive steps against the COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday said the provincial government had extended period of lockdown which was positive decision aiming to prevent the spread of the coronavirus because it was spreading rapidly in the province.

Talking to APP, he said Federal and provincial government was taking necessary measures to help deserving people including daily wagers during lockdown situations so that problems of needy people would be decreased in the wake of the coronavirus.

He said that it was everyone's duty to assist the daily laborers and the poor people under the lockdown and urged wealthy and welfare organizations to come forward to take possible measures to support deserving people in trouble time.

People of Sherani district should ensure the implementation of government precautionary measures against the pandemic to control the spread of the virus in order to protect themselves and their families' members from the virus, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said the government and local administrations stood with the people in difficult hour and any needy people would not be left with hungry, saying that the war against coronavirus could be defeated only by providing basic necessities to needy people including worker classes and following on precautionary measures against it.

He said that the distribution of rations was being continued among poor families adding that taking pictures of the needy should also be avoided during delivering rations and provisions of foods should be distributed among deserving people on equality basis.

He also advised the people that they should stay their houses and avoid social activities for copping the deadly virus soon in the area.