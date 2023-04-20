UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan Chairs District Petrol Pumps Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan presided over the district petrol pumps committee meeting at his office on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan presided over the district petrol pumps committee meeting at his office on Thursday.

Applications for four petrol pumps were reviewed at the meeting and approval was given for issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) to the applicants.

The deputy commissioner directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Raza and local officials of the Civil Defence Office, Environment, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), District Council, Municipal Corporation and Forest Department to deal with all pending applications for installation of new petrol pumps on merit and submit their reports to the committee at the earliest.

Officials of all these departments and entities were present in the meeting. He said NOCs would be issued to all applicants after receiving reports from all departments and authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, while reviewing the city beautification plan, the deputy commissioner directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to restore green-belts on Kashmir Road and plant saplings on the places left for the purpose.

