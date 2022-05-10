Deputy Commissioner Sialkot chairs meeting on pre-flood arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi chaired a meeting on pre-flood arrangements at his office, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi chaired a meeting on pre-flood arrangements at his office, here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mahar, assistant commissioners (ACs) of all four tehsils, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal attended the meeting.

The DC directed the officers concerned to monitor water situation in rivers 24 hours a day. He said that all stakeholders should ensure that machinery and other equipment must be fully functional and flood emergency control room, set up at district level, should work 24/7.