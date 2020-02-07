Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, DPO Hold Open Court In Pasrur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:04 PM
Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mehmood Bashher and DPO Capt (Retd) Mustansar Firoze on Friday held an open court "Khuli Kutchehry" at Govt Elementary College Pasrur
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mehmood Bashher and DPO Capt (Retd) Mustansar Firoze on Friday held an open court "Khuli Kutchehry" at Govt Elementary College Pasrur.
They listened the complaints of people and directed the sub-ordinates to redress the same at the earliest.
They said the government committed to resolve people's problems at their doorsteps.
They also heard the complaints about different departments.