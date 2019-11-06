UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot For Repairing Roads On Priority Basis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot for repairing roads on priority basis

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatha on Wednesday took notice of chocked sewerage at Wazirabad Road near Hurar Chowk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatha on Wednesday took notice of chocked sewerage at Wazirabad Road near Hurar Chowk.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to use modern machines for smooth flow of sewage water near Hurar Chowk.

He said the Municipal Corporation should plug the leakages of sewerage on priority basis so that road infrastructure could be saved from damage.

He directed the department concerned to repair roads which were destroyed by sewage water.

He also directed to complete homework about repairing of Daska and Wazirabad Road besides maintaining cleanliness.

Earlier, the DC took physical test of staffers of Rescue 1122 at Khiyaban-e-Iqbal.

He said physical test of Rescue 1122 staffers was necessary on daily basis.

Distrcit Emergnecy Officer, Syed Kamal Abid briefed the DC about the overall performance of Rescue 1122.

