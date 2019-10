Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta directed the officers to utilise their capabilities to serve people at local level

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta directed the officers to utilise their capabilities to serve people at local level.

He said this while addressing the participants of an open-court in Sambrial on Friday.

Earlier, the DC listened to the public problems and issued orders.