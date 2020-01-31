UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Holds Open Court

Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:11 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir held an open court at Municipal Committee Sambrial offices, here on Friday.

He listened to the public complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for their early redress.

DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and other senior officials of Sialkot district administration also attendedthe event.

More Stories From Pakistan

