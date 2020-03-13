Deputy Commissioner Sialkot holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir held an open court at Anwar Club here on Friday.

The DC listened to the public problems and issued orders for the solution of issues of people.

The DC directed departments concerned to utilize their energies and capabilities to serve people.