Deputy Commissioner Sialkot orders for closure of factories

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir ordered for the closure of all factories in the district by giving two days to exporters to give salaries to labourers.

The DC also issued a official notification and held a meeting with exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI) here on Monday.

He said all factories except food items and medicines making factorieswould be closed on Mar 26 for the next 15 days.