Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Reviews Muharram Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider reviewed Muharram security arrangements in the district on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider reviewed Muharram security arrangements in the district on Thursday.

A meeting chaired by him was told that 1,258 'majalis' would be held in different parts of Sialkot district during Muharram, in which 'Zakireen' would highlight the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family for the cause of islam at Karbala.

The processions will pass through their old and approved routes in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

Water and milk 'Sabeels' will be set up for the mourners.

