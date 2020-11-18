Deputy Commissioner sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari visits DHQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari visited the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQ) and inquired the provision of medicines, health and medical facilities.

The deputy commissioner visited the Trauma Center, Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, and inspected facilities available to patients in the emergency room.

Later, the deputy commissioner paid a visit to the Government Sardar Begum Hospital.