Deputy Commissioner Sibi Reviews Preparation For Tablighi Ijtema, Sibi Mela 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sibi reviews preparation for Tablighi Ijtema, Sibi Mela 2022

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting on law and order situation regarding preparations for Tablighi Ijtema and historic Sibi Mela 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting on law and order situation regarding preparations for Tablighi Ijtema and historic Sibi Mela 2022.

SSP Dostain Dashti, Wing Commander 144 Wing Colonel Bilal, Assistant Commissioner Sana Mahjabee Umrani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Waheed Sharif Umrani, FC and other official of administration attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah said that foolproof security arrangement would be made during the annual Tablighi Ijtema which would be held from February 10 till 13, 2022 in order to maintain peace in the areas.

He said million of the people from different areas of the country and Balochistan would be participated in the Tablighi Ijtema.

He said that police, FC and Levies Force personnel would be deployed in this regard. While a route map has also been drawn up for the convenience of the people, traffic police personnel and other law enforcement personnel at various places deployed, he said.

He said emergency would be imposed in DHO Sibi during the Ijtema, saying that strict instruction was issued to concerned department to ensure their attendance.

The DC said that the mobile team of the health department would also be presented there to vaccinate against coronavirus.

He also appealed to the people who have not been vaccinated who should get anti-corona vaccination.

He also urged people to show patience so that the flow of traffic would not be disturbed in any way.

Regarding the preparations for Sibi Mela, he said that the annual festival of Sibi is of utmost importance in terms of its historical status where entertainment as well as business is also widely available.

He said that all the officers should start preparations for Sibi Mela from now on.

>