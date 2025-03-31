Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Spreads Eid Cheer At District Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, accompanied by District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, visited the District Headquarters Hospital to share the joys of Eid with patients and staff.

The officials congratulated patients undergoing treatment and distributed Eid gifts among them and their families.

Deputy Commissioner Gondal, on this occasion acknowledged the selfless spirit of the doctors and staff, emphasizing the importance of serving humanity, particularly during Eid.

He stressed that there should be no compromise in the treatment of patients.

In a heartwarming gesture, DC Gondal, DPO Abdullah Ahmed, and President Chamber of Commerce Fahad Naeem Fakhri visited the hospital's children's ward, mingling with young patients and distributing Eid gifts.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to prioritizing the welfare and well-being of resident children, ensuring that they continue to receive quality care and support.

APP/mha/378

