Deputy Commissioner Stresses Coordinated Measures Against Smog Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has ordered for taking coordinated preventive measures against possible smog threat in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has ordered for taking coordinated preventive measures against possible smog threat in the district.

In this regard, the departments concerned should be proactive in implementing precautionary and safety measures to deal with possible smog situation in an efficient manner. He was presiding over a meeting of the District Anti-Smog Committee in which Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamooka besides Transport, Health, education, Agriculture offices also participated.

The DC said that traffic police and secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) should intensify the campaign against smoke-emitting vehicles.

He said that banners relating to crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles should be displayed on major highways and public places including transport stands. He also directed the Agriculture Department to continue awareness campaign for farmers in convince them to not burning crop residues. Farmers should also be informed about the ban imposed by the Punjab government so that there would be no violation.

He also directed the Environment Department to contact owners of brick-kilns as well as kiln associations and persuade them to install zigzag technology so that chances of smog could be minimised.

During meeting, Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamooka gave briefing on performance of his department?

